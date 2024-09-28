Sharvari Celebrates Rumored Boyfriend Sunny Kaushal's 35Th Birthday With Adorable Selfie

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Sharvari celebrated and her rumoured boyfriend Sunny Kaushal's 35th birthday on Saturday by sharing an adorable picture of the two together. In her heartfelt post, she extended warm birthday wishes to Sunny, adding to the joyful celebrations surrounding his special day.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sharvari, who has 2.4 million followers, shared a cheerful selfie with Sunny Kaushal. In the snap, she flaunted her natural beauty in an off-shoulder outfit, complemented by a stylish black cap and matching sunglasses.

The birthday boy looked adorable in a black t-shirt as the duo smiled brightly for the camera. Accompanying the fun picture, Sharvari wrote in her caption:“Happy Happy birthday,” along with a red balloon and red heart emoji, capturing the joyous spirit of the celebration.

For the unversed, Sunny and Sharvari are reportedly in an alleged relationship, although the duo has not officially confirmed their status. Their chemistry and friendship have sparked speculation among fans, but they have chosen to keep details about their personal lives private.

Meanwhile, on the work front Sunny last featured in romantic thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. Produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, it stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and is airing on Netflix.

Sunny next has 'Letters to Mr Khanna' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Sharvari had worked as an assistant director in the movies 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. She made her Bollywood debut with crime comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', written and directed by Varun V Sharma, based on a story by producer Aditya Chopra, under the Yash Raj Films banner.

A sequel to the 2005 film 'Bunty Aur Babli', the film starred Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She then essayed the role of Bela in horror comedy 'Munjya', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It featured Abhay Verma, Sathyaraj and Mona Singh.

Produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, it is the fourth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and focuses on the legend of munjya, inspired by Indian folklore and mythology.

The 27-year-old actress then appeared in the historical drama 'Maharaj', directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment. It stars Junaid Khan in his film debut with Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shalini Pandey.

Most recently, she played the titular character in action drama 'Vedaa', directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film stars John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi.