Google Continues Offering Free Services in Russia Despite Account Issues

(MENAFN) has announced plans to continue offering its free services in Russia, according to a statement given to Moscow-based newspaper Vedomosti. The US company also confirmed it is addressing challenges related to the creation of new user accounts.



This statement follows a warning from the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass earlier this week, advising Russian Google users to back up their data. The ministry highlighted that Google's parent company, Alphabet, had seemingly begun restricting the registration of new accounts in the country.



The announcement comes after some Russian users reported issues when attempting to verify their identity via SMS, with error messages preventing the process. The ministry urged users to adopt alternative methods of two-factor authentication to avoid disruptions.



“We know that some users in Russia are having issues using Google accounts, and we are working to resolve these issues. We remain committed to keeping our free services available in Russia,” Google’s press office stated to Vedomosti.



Google operates over 40 digital services globally, including the Google search engine, Gmail, Google Drive, and YouTube. Some services remain accessible to users without the need for registration.





MENAFN28092024000045016755ID1108725112