Air Defense System Operated At Night In Kyiv Region, Some Damage Caused By Falling Debris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 28, during the attack by Russian drones, air defense forces were operating in Kyiv region, there were damages due to falling debris.

The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

“At night, the Kyiv region was attacked by attack UAVs. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no casualties,” he informed.

According to the head of the regional state administration, the wreckage of the downed drones has been found in four districts of Kyiv region.

In one of the settlements, six private houses, an outbuilding and an administrative building were damaged as a result of the falling debris. The damage is minor, with windows smashed in the houses.

In another area, the roof of a private enterprise hangar was damaged. Debris was also found falling on the territory of the fire station.

Several fires on the grass flooring were recorded. All fires have been eliminated.

Air defense intercepts nearly 15 Russian drones on approach to

Operational groups continue to record the consequences of the attack, Kravchenko emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Forces shot down two Russian Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 69 Shahed-type attack drones, which the Russians have been using to attack Ukraine since the evening of September 27.

Photo: 117th separate mechanized brigade