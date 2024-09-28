Sumy Was Attacked By 3 Russian Drones: Death Toll Rose To Seven, Wounded To 12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, the death toll from a double attack by enemy drones has risen to seven, and the number of wounded to 12.

This was reported in Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“According to the updated data, as a result of the attack of enemy UAVs of the“Shahed” type on the city of Sumy, there are 7 dead and 12 seriously wounded,” the statement reads.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed in a Telegram message that the enemy had struck again with Shahed drones on the city of Sumy.

According to preliminary data, after the nighttime enemy attacks, the regional center was attacked by three more Russian attack drones, two of which hit a hospital . There are dead and injured.

As reported, on the morning of September 28, Russians carried out a double drone strike on Sumy.

The first strike killed one person and damaged the ceiling of several floors of the hospital.

The evacuation of patients and staff began. Rescuers and police arrived at the site of the shelling to help people.

At the same time, during the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again.