The Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned recent anti-Azerbaijani statements made by the French ambassador to Armenia, Azernews reports.

The community criticized the ambassador for his biased remarks, accusing him of acting more as a representative of Armenian revanchist groups than as a neutral diplomat.

The statement emphasized that the ambassador's comments, particularly in the wake of the Armenian Prime Minister's speech at the UN General Assembly, not only discredit him but also tarnish the reputation of France, a country facing diplomatic challenges in recent years. The community also expressed regret over the decline in French diplomacy, contrasting the current situation with the era of the esteemed French statesman, Talleyrand.

In their statement, the Western Azerbaijan Community remarked:

"We would like to remind the person who presented himself as an ambassador that it is Azerbaijan that has suffered from the occupation for thirty years, and France has actually supported it. We would also like to remind that, in the example of Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov, the sons of the Azerbaijani people selflessly fought to liberate France under the occupation of Nazi Germany."