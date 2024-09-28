Western Azerbaijan Community Condemns Anti-Azerbaijani Remarks By French Diplomat
Date
9/28/2024 5:11:09 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned recent
anti-Azerbaijani statements made by the French ambassador to
Armenia, Azernews reports.
The community criticized the ambassador for his biased remarks,
accusing him of acting more as a representative of Armenian
revanchist groups than as a neutral diplomat.
The statement emphasized that the ambassador's comments,
particularly in the wake of the Armenian Prime Minister's speech at
the UN General Assembly, not only discredit him but also tarnish
the reputation of France, a country facing diplomatic challenges in
recent years. The community also expressed regret over the decline
in French diplomacy, contrasting the current situation with the era
of the esteemed French statesman, Talleyrand.
In their statement, the Western Azerbaijan Community
remarked:
"We would like to remind the person who presented himself as an
ambassador that it is Azerbaijan that has suffered from the
occupation for thirty years, and France has actually supported it.
We would also like to remind that, in the example of Ahmadiyya
Jabrayilov, the sons of the Azerbaijani people selflessly fought to
liberate France under the occupation of Nazi Germany."
MENAFN28092024000195011045ID1108725016
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.