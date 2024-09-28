Kuwait Foreign Minister Meets With San Marino Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with San Marino counterpart Luca Beccari, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's 79th session in New York late Friday.

The two sides discussed developing cooperation and bilateral ties, as well as the recent regional and international developments.

They also signed a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding, including one on promoting and protecting investments, and another on avoiding double taxation. (end)

