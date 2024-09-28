World News Day Celebrated With Slogan 'Choose Truth'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) September 28 marks“World News Day,” a day dedicated to raising public awareness about the role and importance of news and in society.

In 2024, this event will be celebrated by media outlets and press advocacy organizations worldwide under the slogan“Choose Truth” with the campaign“Journalism Matters.”

Since 2018, September 28 has been recognized as World News Day (WND). It is celebrated annually with the global campaign“Journalism Matters,” supported by hundreds of media outlets worldwide.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) is joining this global campaign and reported that it is committed to raising awareness about World News Day alongside hundreds of media advocacy groups and individuals from over 100 countries.

The Global Forum for Media Development has also joined the campaign, stating:“In a world where press freedom is increasingly under threat, we stand with the global media community and believe that independent media and professional journalism are, in themselves, a public good and a pillar of development.”

The forum added that journalism creates fair, peaceful, and inclusive societies.

World News Day comes amid severe repression, arrests, and torture of journalists in Afghanistan since August 2021. Reporters Without Borders reported that 141 journalists have been arrested over the past three years.

Taliban courts have imprisoned 47 journalists, and media restrictions have increased, including banning unveiled female anchors and live political programs on domestic media.

World News Day continues to emphasize the crucial role of journalism in promoting transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making in societies.

As global threats to press freedom rise, campaigns like“Journalism Matters” are vital in safeguarding the independence and integrity of media, ensuring the public remains informed with accurate and truthful news.

