EDGE Signs Letter Of Intent With Azerbaijan Ministry Of Defence
Date
9/28/2024 3:11:54 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
The LoI highlights opportunities for EDGE and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence to join forces in the areas of smart weapons systems production and integration.
Abu Dhabi, UAE: 27 September, 2024
– EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, signed a Letter of Intent
with the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence at the Azerbaijan International Defence exhibition (ADEX) in Baku, being held from 24 to 26 September. The collaboration will support the country's industrial growth, national capabilities, and self-sufficiency in critical defence domains.
Under the LoI, EDGE and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence will establish a collaboration on smart weapons systems production and integration. The LoI underscores EDGE's commitment to offering world class solutions for the region's dynamic operational environment and to address Azerbaijan's specific mission requirements.
MENAFN28092024003092003082ID1108724808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.