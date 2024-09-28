EDGE Signs Letter Of Intent With Azerbaijan Ministry Of Defence

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

The LoI highlights opportunities for EDGE and the Azerbaijan of Defence to join forces in the areas of smart weapons systems production and integration.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: 27 September, 2024

– EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced and defence groups, signed a Letter of Intent

with the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence at the Azerbaijan International Defence (ADEX) in Baku, being held from 24 to 26 September. The collaboration will support the country's industrial growth, national capabilities, and self-sufficiency in critical defence domains.

Under the LoI, EDGE and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence will establish a collaboration on smart weapons systems production and integration. The LoI underscores EDGE's commitment to offering world class solutions for the region's dynamic operational environment and to address Azerbaijan's specific mission requirements.