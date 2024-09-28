PM Modi Remembers Lata Mangeshkar On Her Birth Anniversary, 'Will Always Live On In Hearts And Minds Of People'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered the legend and Bharat Ranta-awardee Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi said,“Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. She will always live on in the hearts and minds of people due to her soulful songs. Lata Didi and I had a special bond. I have been fortunate to receive her affection and blessings.”

Lata Mangeshkar, known as the Indian nightingale, passed away on February 6, 2022.

Famous composer and Lata Mangeshkar's brother Lata Mangeshkar wrote in Indian Express that Narendra Modi always addressed his sister (Lata) as“Didi”. "She often reminded him,“Our mother was Gujarati,” and whenever he visited, she served him Gujarati dishes. They discussed many topics, including cricket and food," he noted.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar died due to multiple organ failure: Doctor

Hridyanth added that Both became emotional during their call, with PM Modi praising her lifelong dedication to music.“It was particularly touching when he extended his wishes to Didi in his Mann Ki Baat address that month, sharing the audio of their conversation and resonating with millions.”

Lata Mangeshkar's early life

Born in 1929 in Indore to Marathi classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and his Gujarati wife Shevanti, Lata Mangeshkar has left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry.

Lata Mangeshkar was born into a family of performers; her father managed a theatre company, and her sisters, Asha Bhonsle and Usha Mangeshkar, are also renowned singers. Teaming up with her sister Asha, who was known for more sensual songs, Lata Mangeshkar held a prominent position in the film music industry.