Jammu And Kashmir News: Fresh Firing In Kulgam: 2-3 Terrorists Reportedly Hiding

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fresh firing errupted between and security forces in the Adigam Devsar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on September 28. As per News18 report, 2-3 terrorists are also reported to be hiding in the area.

Taking to X, Kashmir Zone wrote,“#Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice”





| Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UN General Assembly: 'Will respond decisively...'

The Chinar Corps of Indian and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation in the area. In a post on social media platform X, Chinar Corps wrote,“OP ARIGAM, #Kulgam Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice today at Arigam, #Kulgam. During search terrorists fired indiscriminately and a firefight has ensued. Operation is in progress. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA.”





| PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir today; All you need to know

While speaking to news agency ANI, Kashmir IGP VK Birdi said,“The security forces received information yesterday late at night regarding the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. When the security forces reached, they were fired upon. The encounter began and is underway right now... Three security and one police personnel have minor injuries. They are stable. The operation is going on and it will take some time to conclude.”

The incident comes at the time when assembly polls are being held at Jammu and Kashmir. The first phase was held on September 18 while the second phase of polling was held on September 25. The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

| J-K Assembly Polls: 20 of 26 seats in phase 2 register lower turnout than 2014

Speaking on the security arrangements for the 3rd phase of the J&K assembly elections, Kashmir IGP added, "The J&K police has made all arrangements for the upcoming phase of the elections. The elections will be in the 5 districts of the North Kashmir. All preparations are complete..."

Earlier, on September 22, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.

(With inputs from agencies)