Independent Media In Afghanistan Wins Annual Canada-UK Award

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The joint annual Canada-UK award for free in Afghanistan was presented, with Lotfullah Najafizada, CEO of Amu TV, accepting it on behalf of the country's media outlets.

The UK has stated that this award reflects a lasting commitment to supporting free journalism.

The award was presented by Melanie Joly, Canada's Foreign Minister, and Lord Collins of Highbury, the UK's Deputy Foreign Minister, during a ceremony on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.

The award ceremony occurred on Friday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

International figures attended the award ceremony, including Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, Costa Rican Foreign Minister Arnoldo André, Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa, and Jodie Ginsberg, President of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

This is the first time the joint Canada-UK Freedom Award for Media has been awarded to independent Afghanistan journalists.

The award comes at a time when, according to media support organizations, journalists in Afghanistan have faced repression, arrest, and torture since August 2021.

Previously, Reporters Without Borders stated in its latest report that over the past three years, 141 journalists in Afghanistan have been arrested by the Taliban, with some subjected to torture.

According to the organization, Taliban courts have imprisoned 47 journalists over the past three years.

Meanwhile, in the same period, the Taliban has imposed restrictions on media operations, including banning the broadcasting of unveiled female anchors, reporters, and guests on domestic media outlets.

Recently, the Taliban also banned the live broadcasting of political programs on domestic media.

Despite these challenges, independent Afghanistan's journalists have been honored with the joint Canada-UK Freedom Award for Media this year.

