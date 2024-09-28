War Update: 180 Combat Clashes, Situation Most Tense In Pokrovsk Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces had a total of 180 combat encounters with Russian invaders in the past 24 hours, repelling 48 enemy assaults in the Pokrovsk area alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The morning update says yesterday the Russians launched six missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and at populated areas, using nine missiles, as well as 74 involving 118 glide bombs. Also, the Russians executed 5,081 mortar and artillery strikes.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Prohres, Yastrubshchyna, Komarivka, Studenok, Meliachykha, Bilovody, Khodyne, Buniakyne, Bashkyrivka, Kharkiv, Synkivka, Kucherivka, Kupiansk Vuzlovyi, Kivsharivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nove, Serebrianka, Novomarkove, Druzhba, Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Hirnyk, Trudove, Bohoiavlenka, Novodarivka, Zelene Pole, Lobkove, Novotymofiivka, Fedorivka, Temyrivka, Yasna Poliana, and Kherson.

Yesterday, Ukraine's Air Force and missile and artillery units launched six strikes targeting Russian manpower clusters and air defense systems, also destroying two command posts and hitting two artillery systems.

Air defense intercepts nearly 15 Russianon approach to Kyiv

Kharkiv axis: six enemy attacks were reported in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

Kupiansk axis: 19 Russian attacks were reported as Ukraine's forces repelled assaults near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhliakivka, Kucherivka, and Lozova.

Lyman axis: the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance toward six settlements, focusing on Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Zarichne, Torske, and Novosadove.

Kramatorsk axis: the invaders attacked nine times in the Hryhorivka, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and Stupochky.

Toretsk axis:

the enemy launched seven attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbanivka, and New York.

Pokrovsk axis, Ukraine's defenders held back 47 assault and offensive actions toward the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Dachynske, Marynivka, Selydove, and Novotoretske. Most of the Russian assaults targeted Mykhailivka and Novotoretske.

Kurakhove axis: the Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks as the Russians focused their main efforts on the areas of Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka.

Vremivka axis: the enemy carried out 13 assaults on Ukraine's positions near Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Vodiane, and Katerynivka. The Russians actively employed attack and bomber aircraft.

Orikhiv and Huliaipole axes: near Novodarivka, Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaki, the enemy saw a decent repulse, attempting three times to advance in these areas. Russian terrorists dropped over a dozen guided aerial bombs on the said sector.

Russian airstrikes leave two injured in, Kupiansk districts

Prydniprovia axis: Russian invaders twice attacked Ukraine's positions before being forced to retreat, suffering losses.

Volyn and Polissia axes: no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were detected.

On the border with Russia in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, enemy artillery and aviation have been active, targeting Ukrainian settlements.

The Ukrainian raid into Kursk region is in progress, the General Staff added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders suffered 1,470 casualties in the past day. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 14 tanks, 42 armored fighting vehicles, 55 artillery systems, four multiple rocket launchers, 62 UAVs, and 99 units of specialized equipment, as well as downed two cruise missiles in the past day.