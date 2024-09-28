Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Cooperation With ECO Member States
9/28/2024 3:08:44 AM
Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Elnur Mammadov,
highlighted potential areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and
member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) during
the 26th Informal Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers in New
York.
According to Azernews , citing the Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry, Mammadov emphasized Azerbaijan's active role
within the ECO and discussed opportunities for collaboration in
sectors such as energy, transport, industry, agriculture,
information and communication technology (ICT), tourism, and
environmental protection. He also noted Azerbaijan's chairmanship
of the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties
(COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
The meeting provided a platform to strengthen regional ties and
explore joint initiatives among ECO member states.
