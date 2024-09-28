Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Cooperation With ECO Member States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Elnur Mammadov, highlighted potential areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) during the 26th Informal Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers in New York.

According to Azernews , citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Mammadov emphasized Azerbaijan's active role within the ECO and discussed opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as energy, transport, industry, agriculture, information and communication technology (ICT), tourism, and environmental protection. He also noted Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The meeting provided a platform to strengthen regional ties and explore joint initiatives among ECO member states.