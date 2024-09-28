Tirupati Laddoo Row: SC To Hear Pleas Seeking Probe Into 'Animal-Fat' Claim On September 30

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tirupati Laddoo row: The Supreme Court is reportedly scheduled to hear two petitions on Monday, September 30. The petitions have been filed by BJP leaders Subramanian Swamy and YV Subba Reddy in connection with the alleged use of animal in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams's 'prasadam'. As per the clause list, the Supreme Curt will hear these pleas on Monday.

The matter pertains to the alleged use of substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government

Earlier this week, Subramanian Swamy aid he moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

| Tirupati laddus sales remain unaffected despite row, over 16 lakh sold in 5 days

"Today, I filed a PIL seeking Supreme Court direction to investigate unsubstantiated allegation by CM C.B. Naidu that the Tirupati Tirumala Temple Prasadam were adulterated with meat of animals and other rotten items creating chaos almost bhaktas," he wrote in the post.

Separately, former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy, a Member of Rajya Sabha, also moved the Supreme Court seeking a probe by an independent committee under a retired Supreme Court judge, news agency PTI reported.

A row erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claimed that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state.

In response, Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress Party accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains and the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the state circulating a laboratory report to back its claim.

| 'If Jagan Reddy visits Tirumala...': Andhra CM, YSRCP chief in war of words

Two days later, on September 20, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao told a press conference that lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in the chosen samples and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied "adulterated" ghee.

(With inputs from PTI)