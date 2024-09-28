UN Secretary-General Renews Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that the key to peace in the region lies in a solution.

Speaking during a Security Council session requested by Algeria on the developments in the Middle East, Guterres reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace, starting with ending the violence.

Guterres also highlighted the importance of respecting international humanitarian law, protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and ensuring the safe and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid. He pointed to the devastating impact of the ongoing Israeli bombardment, which has resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian casualties, including women and children. He condemned collective punishment against the Palestinian people, calling it unjustifiable.

The UN Secretary-General also warned that the war on Lebanon could lead to further escalation, involving external forces, and stressed the immediate need for a ceasefire.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also spoke about the escalation in the Middle East, discussing its broader impacts. He identified the failure to resolve the Palestinian issue as the root cause of these crises and condemned the collective punishment against Palestinians. Lavrov also referenced the situation in Lebanon, citing the deaths of more than 500 people, including 50 children, in Israeli bombardments on Monday.

He strongly condemned Israel's actions, which he said blatantly violated Lebanon's sovereignty, and called for an immediate halt to hostilities to create the conditions for political and diplomatic solutions.