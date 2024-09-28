Iranian FM: ISIS And Al-Qaeda Threaten Afghanistan And Regional Security

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, during a four-party meeting with the foreign ministers of Russia, China, and Pakistan's Defense Minister, stated that groups like and Al-Qaeda not only threaten the people of Afghanistan but also regional security.

He stressed that neighbouring countries would not allow and extremism to grow in Afghanistan.

The Iranian Foreign announced that the meeting concluded with a 19-point statement. However, the participating countries have not yet released the statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the participants compared their approaches to resolving Afghanistan's issues. It emphasized that establishing relations and cooperation with the current Taliban is the only alternative.

According to a statement from Iran's Foreign Ministry, Araghchi criticized the 20-year presence of the U.S. and NATO in Afghanistan, blaming the current situation on their“shameful” withdrawal.

He warned that terrorist groups, especially ISIS factions, are exploiting the current situation to expand their influence. Araghchi emphasized the need for cooperation with the Taliban to fight terrorism and called for a united front against these destructive forces.

The Iranian Foreign Minister highlighted that over six million Afghans currently reside in Iran, and the country is under significant strain due to the influx of refugees and illegal migrants since the Taliban's takeover in August 2021.

Araghchi claimed that Iran spends over $10 billion annually to meet the needs of Afghan refugees and urged the international community to continuously support host countries like Iran. The call for collaboration highlights the shared responsibility in addressing the Afghan refugee crisis and the broader challenge of terrorism in the region.

