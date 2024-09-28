Encounter Underway In South Kashmir's Kulgam 3 Soldiers, Police Officer Injured

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three and a officer were in an ongoing encounter at Adigam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

A top official said that during the ongoing gunfight, three soldiers and police officer( ASP Kulgam) were injured.

He said that all of them have been immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, where their condition is stated to be stable.

The operation is underway, he said.

Pertinently, a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said that as the joint teams approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.