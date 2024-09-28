India's Investment In Education Is Dangerously Low

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Unfulfilled Promises

The issue of inadequate funding for education is not a recent development in India. It has been a longstanding concern, as the country consistently falls short in allocating sufficient resources to this critical sector. In its 2014 manifesto, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pledged to increase spending on education to 6% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), aligning with the recommendations of the Kothari Commission from as far back as 1966. However, this target has yet to be met. In fact, the current budgetary allocation for education stands at a mere 2.51% of GDP, a decline from the already insufficient 2.57% allocated in 2023.

Although the government allocated ₹1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skill development in the 2024 budget, this amount falls woefully short of addressing the deep-rooted problems plaguing the education system. Historically, public expenditure on education in India has fluctuated but has remained critically low. For instance, in 2000-01, the highest allocation was just 3.8%, but this dropped to 3% by 2004-05. Even in 2010-11, when the allocation hovered around 3.5%, it remained well below the 6% recommended by experts.

This chronic underfunding leaves India far behind other nations in terms of educational investment. According to UNESCO's 2012“Global Education Digest,” countries such as the United States (5.4%), the United Kingdom (5.6%), and Australia (5.1%) allocate significantly larger portions of their GDP to education. The disparity between India's rhetoric about prioritizing education and its actual budgetary commitments is stark and widening, raising serious concerns about the future of the country's education system.

The Impact of Low Budget Allocations

Budgetary cuts in education have far-reaching consequences, deeply affecting both the quality and accessibility of learning. One of the most glaring consequences of inadequate funding is the deteriorating infrastructure in many Indian schools, particularly those in rural areas. Many government-run schools lack basic amenities such as clean drinking water, functional toilets, and sufficient classrooms. For example, in Karnataka, about 28% of high schools and 32% of primary schools lack access to clean drinking water, according to the State Achievement Survey 2022-23 (SAS) report. Furthermore, only 35% of schools in the state have teachers for all prescribed subjects. The situation is similar across many other states, highlighting the severity of the crisis.

Moreover, budget constraints result in a severe shortage of qualified teachers, exacerbating the challenge of providing quality education. According to a recent UNESCO report, India faces a disturbing shortage of over one million teachers in schools. Over the next 15 years, approximately 30% of the current teaching workforce will need to be replaced, further compounding the issue. In fact, 1.1 lakh schools in India are currently operating as single-teacher institutions, with 19% of all teaching positions lying vacant.

Higher education institutions, particularly public universities and colleges, are also bearing the brunt of budget cuts. Recent reductions in funding for the University Grants Commission (UGC) are particularly alarming. The government slashed the UGC's budget by nearly 61%, reducing it from ₹6,409 crore to ₹2,500 crore. This severe underfunding jeopardizes not only the quality of higher education but also access to essential research opportunities and resources. Although the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasizes the need for innovation and research, the lack of adequate financial backing renders these goals unattainable.

Moreover, while the government has placed significant emphasis on skill development in recent years, these initiatives have not been matched by appropriate funding. In a rapidly evolving global economy, vocational training is essential to prepare the workforce for modern industry demands. However, insufficient financial support has stunted the growth of such programs, leaving many young graduates without the skills required for meaningful employment. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India's unemployment rate stood at a troubling 9.2% in June 2024, a clear indication that existing skill development efforts are failing to bridge the gap between education and employability.

Allocating minimal funds to education is a grave misstep, considering that education is the cornerstone of development. A robust education system fosters innovation, enhances productivity, and drives economic growth by equipping individuals with essential skills and knowledge.

2024-25 J&K Education Budget at a Glance: Promises and Shortfalls

The 2024-25

Jammu & Kashmir Education Budget lays the foundation for several ambitious initiatives to overhaul both school and higher education systems. With a focus on inclusivity, technology integration, and quality improvement, the budget highlights certain critical areas for development, but it still falls short in addressing the broader needs of the region's educational system.

While Rs 1875 crore is allocated for school infrastructure, this amount is far from sufficient to cater to the vast number of schools that require repairs, modern facilities, and better resources. Schools in rural

areas are in desperate need of basic amenities like sanitation, drinking water, and reliable power supplies. A more significant allocation is required to bring all schools up to acceptable standards, especially those in remote regions.

The Rs 475 crore allocation for college and university infrastructure upgrades pales in comparison to the needs of higher education institutions. Universities in J&K are struggling with outdated curricula, lack of research facilities, and insufficient staff, which require more substantial financial commitments. Moreover, there is need for more focus on improving teacher quality and faculty development programs, which have not been adequately addressed.

While the budget includes provisions for ICT labs, smart classrooms, and robotic and virtual reality labs, these initiatives are limited to a small number of schools (2584 out of thousands). The digital divide in J&K remains vast, especially in rural areas where internet connectivity is inconsistent or non-existent. To ensure equitable access to digital education, the government must allocate more funds to expand these initiatives to all schools and focus on improving digital infrastructure across the region.

The introduction of 2176 kindergarten classes is a step in the right direction, but it is not enough to cover the entire region, which has a large population of young children. Early childhood education plays a crucial role in long-term educational outcomes, and a more comprehensive plan is required to ensure access to quality education for every child, especially in underserved areas.

While the provision of sports equipment to 18,499 schools is commendable, this alone is insufficient to develop a robust extracurricular program. Schools need more trained coaches, better sports infrastructure, and sustained investments in sports education to nurture talent and encourage physical fitness among students.

The budget also provides for the Construction of 05 newly established colleges to be completed during 2024-25, 08 colleges to be assessed and accredited in 2024-2 and infrastructure of 233 schools to be upgraded under Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) Scheme.

The budget does not allocate specific resources for improving teacher training and professional development. J&K's teachers are often overworked and lack access to the latest pedagogical techniques and resources. Without well-trained teachers, the ambitious goals outlined in the budget-like introducing cutting-edge technologies and vocational programs-cannot be realized effectively. Increasing the budget for teacher training programs is essential to ensure that educators can keep pace with the evolving educational landscape.

Conclusion

The persistent underfunding of India's education system poses a severe threat to the country's future. With a growing population of young people, the need for high-quality education has never been more urgent. Yet, the current allocation of 2.51% of GDP is far from sufficient to address the multitude of challenges facing the sector. If India is serious about its development goals, it must make a stronger financial commitment to education.

Investment in infrastructure, teacher training, higher education, and skill development programs is essential if India is to equip its youth with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive world. Without such investment, the country risks not only failing its young population but also stalling its own economic and social progress. The time for India to prioritize education funding is now-before the consequences of inaction become too great to overcome.

In essence, skimping on educational investment is shortsighted; it hampers future prosperity and societal advancement. Prioritizing education in the budget is not just a policy choice but a strategic necessity for sustainable development and national success.

