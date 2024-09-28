Guyanese To Enjoy Visa-Free Travel To The UAE

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – In a significant step towards advancing bilateral relations and easing restrictions, the of Guyana and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that allows for visa-free travel between the two nations.

According to a release by the UAE Mission to the United Nations (UN), the MoU was signed on Thursday on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA79).

The statement said president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali met with the of state for international cooperation, H.E Reem Al Hashimy, to sign the document“establishing mutual exemption of entry visa requirements between the two countries.”

The agreement has been in the works for months, as both countries recognise the potential for mutual benefit and have been actively working to expand their cooperation.

In December 2023, president Ali had discussions with the president of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

During the discussion, the two countries agreed to extend cooperation in key areas of development, particularly in food security, energy, technology, capacity building, and cultural and social exchanges.

They also agreed to establish a UAE embassy in Guyana, a clear signal of their mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

