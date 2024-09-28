Caribbean CIP/CBI Governments Should Allow Recipients Of CARICOM Passports Via ‘Underselling Schemes’ To Rectify Their Files: Part 1

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)













Approximately 40 CIP/CBI agents, law firms, lawyers, banks, escrow agents, politicians and functionaries will be named in the amendment to MSR RICO lawsuit, filed in US Court.





Caribbean CIP/CBI programmes should also extend the opportunity to message a 3-6 months window option of good faith and a safe path to authenticate applicants' certificates and receipts. Non-compliance will be subject to cancellation, revocation and retrieval of revoked passports.

By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – In furtherance of Caribbean News Global ( CNG ) article ' Will CIP St Lucia va lidate or deny 11,372 applications – 45,000 passports and new St Lucian citizens? ' – and that – St Kitts-Nevis announced criminal investigations into its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme“irregularities and underselling” – taking into consideration legal action by MSR Media in St Kitts and US Federal Court , the mainstream reawakening to the twilight rationale that tells the facts, provide the details and name the names, have a road map to clarity, here and now. Here's why?

It runs logical that respective Caribbean CIP/CBI governments (statutory bodies) and the regional CIP/CBI regulator (Interim Regulatory Commission ( IRC ) should offer recipients of CARICOM passports obtained via“underselling schemes” to rectify their files.

It is stated that approximately 40 CIP/CBI agents, law firms, lawyers, banks, escrow agents, politicians and functionaries will be named in the amendment to MSR Media RICO lawsuit filed in US Federal Court.

There may be time and space for a diplomatic solution but,“How many times can a man turn his head/and pretend that he just doesn't see.” ~ Bob Dylan,“Blowin' in the Wind,” 1962.

The time has come for acknowledgement of respective Caribbean CIP/CBI governments still in denial that“ illegal discounting happened” and ostensively “continues ” – identify the bad actors, administer punishment, and deliver the message that this depressing addiction is over.

The fact that the IRC held its first meeting on 24 September 2024 is a good step, reflective of a potential future“2025.” Weakness should not be exposed. Likewise, prioritizing regional interests and authority towards global responsibility. Thus far, this is certainly not reflective of 'courage, execution and speed', to drive economic growth and development.

The aforementioned reiterates the critical need for mechanisms that allow for resilient and sustainable pivots to solve the“Caribbean CIP/CBI programme financial crimes,” – curtail legal actions that are mounting daily and help prevent further misfortune. This drives the necessity of finding a diplomatic solution with MSR Media for this to end.

To effectively build trust and tackle future crises, communication and the law should be clear, and as referenced in the (MoA) Memorandum-of-Agreement-CBIP-20-March-2024 – that the regional CIP/CBI regulator will set standards for, and regulate the programmes in accordance with international best practices and will monitor and report on compliance, ... drawn from diverse fields including law, economics, finance, audit, compliance and law enforcement.

Caribbean CIP/CBI governments and the IRC , must not endeavour in failing to act promptly and to message recipients of CARICOM passports, obtained via“underselling schemes” that now is the opportunity to rectify their files – pay the difference (the legal amount) and avoid passport revocation and blacklisting.

Caribbean CIP/CBI governments should also extend the opportunity to message a 3-6 months window of good faith and a safe path to authenticate applicants' certificates and receipts. Non-compliance will be subject to cancellation, revocation, and retrieval of revoked passports.

The focus must improve value in the marketplace of the five Caribbean CIP/CBI countries; underscoring effective operational procedures and decisions that demonstrate the grave concern to end –“illegal discounting” –“acquisition of money laundering and corruption,” uncertainty to corresponding banking and threats to visa-free access.

Of note, it is primarily through the cooperation of well-entrenched powers that engage and stand accused in illegitimate acts.

Money for the people – #M4TP

Considering the plausible cash flow in terms of millions and billions whereby 10, 000 passports acquired at USD 70,000 (discounted price) NOW, have to pay the difference, (the legal price of USD 100 or 150 respectively).

The difference between USD 30,000 – 80, 000 per applicant, paid directly to the consolidated fund of respective Caribbean CIP/CBI governments is a huge bonanza. That windfall of cash can be used to pay debt, service health care and under-funded hospitals, improve national security, support education networks, economic and infrastructure development, poverty eradication, and funding for climate adaptation.

Caribbean CIP/CBI governments and the IRC now face a delicate balancing act. This is more pronounced in the urgent necessity to negotiate a settlement in accordance with international law and diplomacy, and not jeopardize long-term regional, financial and political stability.

Applicant inquiries

Some CIP/CBI industry leaders and consultants are reporting [...] that applicants are contacting reliable professional people, inquiring as to the amount they should have paid or they should pay. It appears that several people want to pay the difference to make sure they have no problem with [the] Caribbean CIP/CBI governments.

A practical binding solution is a moral imperative to the future of the Caribbean region. And so does the influence of the region to agree on a fair criteria for decisive action.

Chain of command

It is well documented that every CARICOM CIP/CBI passport issued has a corresponding certificate to either the donation, infrastructure, bond or special instrument. Passports are issued via the immigration department and that report is available to the minister, ministry, and commissioner of police, where applicable as the chief of immigration.

There is hardly any believability that accurate reporting is not available or that permission is required from any foreign entity; and the acclaim to 'not knowing' or 'not aware' to the best knowledge of all within the chain of command.

It is the responsibility of respective CARICOM CIP/CBI governments to know from evidentiary and internal (due process and verification) audits that an applicant file is accurate, and that the legal price (not the discounted or promotional price) from the respective CIP/CBI programme was paid – to whom, and how much. The recipient of a CARICOM CIP/CBI passport can provide that proof of payment as well. And inclusive of the said, evaluation, audit and forensic accounting of the programmes, the same is verifiable.

Therefore, the recipient of a CARICOM CIP/CBI passport now has the reassurance that the certificate and valuable passport will not be revoked; and the assurance that their name will not appear on an international blacklist.

Amid ongoing regional and international court action and investigations, that are avoidable, Caribbean CIP/CBI programmes need a reset approach – if it is to survive – and serve as a multiplier to unlock and boost public-private sector investment.

Rectification and the opportunity to pay the difference is a safe option on the way forward to benefit the people of the Caribbean. #M4TP

In Part 2, The ambit of IRC leverage, influence and international law must advance expeditiously for the benefit of the people and the Caribbean region.

