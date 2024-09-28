'From Coldplay To Soldplay': Netizens Fume Amid Mumbai Police Probe Against Bookmyshow For Ticket 'Black Marketing'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Netizens continue venting their anger and despair amid alleged black sale of Coldplay tickets for the Mumbai Concert in 2025 at unreasonable price. On Friday, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai summoned BookMyShow 's parent company Big Tree Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Hemrajani and the company's technical head in the matter.

| Coldplay Concert row: Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow's Ashish Hemrajani

Hemrajani was summoned to appear before the investigative officer and record statements on Saturday, September 28. The investigation began reportedly after a complaint was filed by a Mumbai -based lawyer accusing the company of conspiring to earn money from black-market tickets.

Meanwhile, several users on social media continued to share videos and screenshots of Coldplay India 2025 Concert tickets being sold in the black market in lakhs and ten lakhs.

“From Coldplay to Soldplay, in less than an hour. Got to feel for all genuine Coldplay fans. A lot of tickets have been bought by black marketers. We saw the same script with BookMyShow during the Cricket World Cup as well,” a social media user wrote on X.

“Waited 3 and a half hours for 22nd August for Coldplay presale to be 1000 in the queue and told they're all sold out couldn't make it up, real fans not even being able to get tickets due to people buying 6 tickets and selling at extortion #Ticketmaster #Coldplay2025,” read another social post.

“Wtf is this. Everyone is reselling on vivago. No genuine Coldplay fans got any tickets. This is pure scam,” wrote a user on X.