Brazil Names Uncapped Duo For FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Against Chile, Peru

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Sep 28 (IANS) Uncapped pair Igor Jesus and Abner Santos were named in Brazil's squad on Friday for the qualifiers against Chile and Peru.

Center-forward Igor was rewarded for his consistent form with Brazilian leaders Botafogo while left-back Abner has impressed this season for French outfit Lyon.

Manager Dorival Junior also recalled winger Raphinha, Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, Juventus center-back Bremer and Monaco full-back Vanderson, reports Xinhua.

As expected, the 23-man squad comprises forwards Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick while Manchester City's Savinho was also included.

But there was no place for veteran forward Neymar, who continues to recover from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Brazil will meet Chile in Santiago on October 10 and Peru in Brasilia five days later.

The five-time world champions are currently fifth in the South American qualifying group with just three wins from eight games, with Chile and Peru ninth and 10th, respectively.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Manchester City).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Vanderson (Monaco), Abner (Lyon), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG).

Midfielders: Andre (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Gerson (Flamengo), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Endrick (Real Madrid), Igor Jesus (Botafogo), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Luiz Henrique (Botafogo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Savinho (Manchester City), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).

-IANS

-ab/