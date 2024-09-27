Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Stands Out As The First Direct Access Stock Market Built On Blockchain Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream , a MERJ Exchange and trading app, today hosted the latest episode of“Upstream Up Close” on (X) Spaces. In a blog post discussing the episode, Upstream's Anastasia Samaras stated that while other traditional exchanges have begun exploring blockchain solutions, they have used more cautious approaches. Samaras listed several factors that may hinder the full-scale adoption of blockchain technology, including regulation, complexity, and disruption. For its part, Upstream is the only built on blockchain offering investors direct access to U.S. and international equities.

The post noted that the success of Upstream as a blockchain-powered stock market“could serve as a model for other stock exchanges worldwide” and“inspire exchanges to explore blockchain solutions.” Other exchanges could also work with Upstream to“provide their issuers with a complementary platform to reach investors outside of their domestic or regional jurisdictions.” The article noted that Upstream is working to complement other exchanges rather than compete with them. As more players recognize the benefits of blockchain – such as direct peer-to-peer trading, instant settlement, expanded trading hours, and enhanced transparency – the world may see a broader adoption of this technology in the financial sector.

To listen to the episode, visit



To view the full article, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market, is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app.

.

