Cryptonewsbreaks Blockchain Futurist Conference Series Records Biggest Year Yet, Reports Acquisition By Emerald

Blockchain Futurist , Canada's largest and most high-profile Web3, blockchain and event, was held in mid-August at the Revel Entertainment Complex and Cabana Pool Bar in Toronto. A recap of the event noted that this was by far the biggest year ever for the event series. More than 8,000 people attended, while 250+ distinguished speakers, 130+ media, 80+ community partners, 15+ sub-events at the venue, and more than 75 sub-events across Toronto as part of Canada Week helped make the event a success. The event featured numerous engaging events and activations throughout.

Emerald , one of the world's largest operators of B2B trade shows and conferences, had acquired the Futurist Blockchain Conference series. Following the acquisition, the Future Blockchain series will expand to the U.S. in 2025, with two exceptional shows planned – Toronto (May 2025) and Miami (Fall 2025).

About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Untraceable's Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada's largest and most high-profile blockchain and cryptocurrency event. Like no other conference, this annual event is tailored to foster engagement from its participants with hands-on technology weaved into every aspect of the conference. The event brings together a global audience of attendees, including startups, investors, developers, enterprise leaders, financial institutions, researchers, academics, and emerging tech pioneers, to build the future. Attendees can expect to hear leading experts discuss trends, showcase the newest tech and debate topics that are sure to shape this technological revolution.

About Untraceable Events

Since 2013, Untraceable Events has been a leading force in blockchain event organization, hosting over 150 major Web3 conferences globally, including in the Bahamas, Barbados, Australia, Italy, and the United States. Under Tracy Leparulo's leadership, Untraceable has pioneered many firsts, like the world's first Ethereum Hackathon in 2014, Canada's inaugural Bitcoin Expo 2014, and Founded ETHWomen. Their flagship event, the Blockchain Futurist Conference, is Canada's largest Web3 conference and a highlight of the Canada Crypto Week, consistently attracting over 10,000 attendees. For more information on the organization, please visit

