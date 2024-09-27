Social Media Strategies Summit, Senior Level Marketing Virtual Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Social enthusiasts, strategists, content creators, and business owners, are all invited to attend the virtual Social Media Strategies Summit, Senior Level Marketing event. The event will be held from October 23, 2024, through October 25, 2024. Top leaders will be there to share detailed strategies for helping brands grow and succeed. The event will cover every aspect that affects a brand's social media presence. Acknowledged professionals like Maya Wasserman and David Velez will address participants, with every session uniquely designed for an overall holistic approach.

Why Attend?



Understand the fundamentals of groundbreaking strategies that provide success to a brand.

Scrutinize the brand's efficacy to stay competitive and relevant.

Gain unique insights and expertise on a range of important topics.

Access to cross-industry case studies.

Learn how to understand and define your audience better. Make use of a variety of tools and resources to create relevant and fresh strategies time and again.

With more than 20 senior-level executive leaders as speakers, this forum aims to offer comprehensive and robust social media strategies. Industry experts such as Maya Wasserman (Sony), David Velez (Amazon Web Services), and Katie Yun (Nationwide) will offer key points to...

Read More>>

To learn more, please visit



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN