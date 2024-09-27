Partisans Expose New Defensive Structures Of Occupants In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) New firing positions and fortified defensive structures have appeared along the Black Sea coast in Bakhchysarai district of temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the partisan movement Atesh on Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="atesh_ua/5517" data-width="100%"></script>

An Atesh agent conducted reconnaissance near the settlements of Andriivka and Kutove in Bakhchysarai district, where he identified new firing positions and defensive structures along the Black Sea coast. "They are erecting barriers along the coastline, closing off access to the sea," the message reads.

The partisans noted that there is fear in Russia of a possible Ukrainian landing, which is driving them to deploy as many personnel as possible to build fortifications and firing positions.

Additionally, Ukrinform previously reported that during February and March, Russian occupiers constructed new fortifications along the Black Sea coast which extend for over 100 km.