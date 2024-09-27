Despite War, Number Of Industrial Parks Doubles Across Ukraine - Economy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of registered industrial parks in Ukraine doubled since Russia's full-scale invasion, having reached 92.

This was announced by the head of the Department of Industrial Parks and Support at the of Economy, Artur Melezhyk, who spoke at the Vinnytsia Industrial Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Since the outset of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the number of industrial parks has actually more than doubled, and now there are 92 of them," said Melezhyk.

According to the official, in the pre-war period, Ukraine hosted 53 industrial parks. While new parks were registered, 12 were excluded from the list over the past two years.

The official noted that the increase in the number of industrial parks was due to the relocation of enterprises, caused by the war. Businesses do not simply transfer existing enterprises or launch new enterprises in a new location, but create industrial parks for relocation in order to attract other businesses to its premises as operations are believed to be more efficient and rational in this format.

As reported, 92 industrial parks have already been listed in the official register. The Cabinet of Ministers considers the establishment of new industrial parks as a component of the government's economic policy "Made in Ukraine" and an effective tool for attracting investment and regional development.