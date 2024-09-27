Sarcoma Foundation Of America Honors Paralympian Kelly Elmlinger With Courage Award At Stand Up To Sarcoma Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

US Paralympian and Paratriathlete Kelly Elmlinger

Sarcoma Foundation of America

Kelly will receive SFA's 2024 Courage Award in recognition of her inspirational work as an and sarcoma ambassador.

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is honoring Team USA Paralympian, Paratriathlete, and sarcoma survivor Kelly Elmlinger with its 2024 Courage Award in recognition of her inspirational work as an athlete and sarcoma ambassador. Kelly will be honored at SFA's annual Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala in New York City on October 1.

Kelly was a single mother and an Army nurse when she was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in 2013. Kelly underwent radiation and a series of surgeries to treat her sarcoma, including skin grafts from her arm to cover her leg in an attempt to salvage the limb.

A devoted athlete since childhood, Kelly soon started competing in wheelchair racing and swim events. After continuing to experience complications in her leg, Kelly decided that amputation would give her the freedom that she wanted in her life to move and compete. After amputation and being fit with a new prosthetic, she began training as a triathlete, winning events in 2018, 2019, and 2020. She joined Team USA in the Paralympic games in Tokyo in 2021 and made the 2024 U.S. Paralympic Triathlon Team in 2024.

Throughout her sarcoma journey, Kelly's biggest source of inspiration and joy has been her daughter Jayden. Jayden was three when her mother was diagnosed. Kelly is proud to show her daughter that adversity doesn't have to keep you from success.“Jayden's never known me with two normal legs,” Kelly said.“Just because you lost part of your leg doesn't mean you're not here.”

The Courage Award is given annually to sarcoma survivors or advocates who illustrate sarcoma advocacy through their personal efforts and actions. These individuals are advocates who inspire others by using their platform on behalf of sarcoma patients and survivors to create hope and a better life for the sarcoma community. While many Courage Award recipients do not think they have done something special, they have inspired others and are making a difference for sarcoma patients and their families.

Stand Up to Sarcoma, now in its 22nd year, is a night of celebration and community as SFA gather attendees from coast to coast and internationally, to join in solidarity to support sarcoma patients and survivors. In addition to the awards program, the evening includes entertainment and a silent auction. This year, the event will be held at 583 Park Avenue in New York City on Tuesday, October 1. Read more about the Gala and Kelly's, Nate's, and Emily's stories here.





William Alexander

Sarcoma Foundation of America

+1 9194149919

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.