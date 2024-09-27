Vicki Wright Hamilton Featured In Mastering Wealth, Vol. 2 Purpose, Alongside Percy 'Master P' Miller

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vicki Wright Hamilton, featured author of The Purpose of Passion in Mastering Wealth, Vol. 2 Purpose, will join Percy "Master P" Miller at the VIP Co-Authors Dinner and Wealth Summit Signing event on October 22, 2024.

Join Vicki Wright Hamilton and Percy 'Master P' Miller for the Mastering Wealth book signing event on October 22nd at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

- Vicki Wright HamiltonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vicki Wright Hamilton , CEO, Strategic Business & Leadership Coach, is excited to announce her participation in the highly anticipated Mastering Wealth, Vol. 2 Purpose , featuring her chapter titled The Purpose of Passion. In this chapter, Wright Hamilton explores how passion can lead to a more purpose-driven and fulfilling life, helping individuals find joy and resilience in everything they do.Alongside Wright Hamilton is Percy "Master P" Miller, renowned music mogul and entrepreneur, who contributes his insights on purpose and wealth. Together, their chapters provide invaluable lessons for readers seeking personal and financial growth.Join the Book Signing EventThe official book signing will take place on October 22, 2024, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Both Vicki Wright Hamilton and Master P will be in attendance for this exclusive opportunity to engage with readers and share insights on purpose, passion, and success.To reserve your seat as a VIP guest or register for free, visit: tinyurl/PBookSigning. Seats are limited, so early registration is encouraged!Event Details:-Date: October 22, 2024-Location: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Atlanta, GA-Registration: tinyurl/PBookSigningAbout Vicki Wright HamiltonVicki Wright Hamilton is a trailblazer in the business world, offering strategies that empower organizations and individuals to find success and purpose. Her chapter, The Purpose of Passion, exemplifies her dedication to helping others align their passions with their professional and personal goals for a more fulfilling journey.

