Daxor Corporation Streamlines Regulatory Strategy For Groundbreaking Diagnostic Device

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces a strategic update to its regulatory approach for its diagnostic blood volume analyzer platform. Following productive discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company has decided to withdraw its current dual 510(k)/CLIA-waiver application and resubmit a focused 510(k) application.

This decision comes after considerable progress in addressing key regulatory considerations and aims to expedite the approval process, potentially bringing this innovative technology to patients sooner.

"We're excited about the positive momentum in our discussions with the FDA," said Daxor CEO and President, Michael Feldschuh. "Our team has made substantial strides in resolving critical issues, and this strategic shift allows us to capitalize on that progress. By focusing on the 510(k) pathway, we're streamlining our approach and potentially accelerating our time-to-market."

The company's decision to transition to a simple 510(k) application is based on several factors:

Significant progress in addressing key regulatory requirementsIdentification of a small set of additional technical data needed for approvalOpportunity to expedite the approval process by focusing on 510(k) clearance

Daxor plans to pursue a separate CLIA-waiver application subsequently, allowing for a more targeted approach to each regulatory pathway.

"This strategy aligns with our commitment to bringing innovative diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers and patients as quickly and efficiently as possible," added Dr. John L. Jefferies, Daxor's Chief Medical Officer. "We're confident that this approach will ultimately lead to a smoother approval process and faster market entry."

The company expects to submit the new 510(k) application in the coming quarter and will provide updates on its progress in the regulatory process, as appropriate.

