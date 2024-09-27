Danny Ray Arnold Invites Readers To An Epic Quest For Freedom At Two Major Literary Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The gripping historical Bad Cat Jones by Danny Ray Arnold will be showcased at two major literary events this fall. Readers and literary enthusiasts are invited to experience this compelling saga at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, held at Queen's Park Circle, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024. The novel will also be prominently displayed at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024, at Hall 5.1, C35.Bad Cat Jones chronicles the harrowing journey of a group of former slaves from Louisiana as they venture westward to Colorado in search of a better life at the end of the Civil War. The story follows Cat Jones, a former slave, and his journey from childhood to a pivotal role in a perilous expedition. Raised alongside the plantation owner's son, Cletus Sheffield, Cat's loyalty and bravery are tested during the war, earning him the moniker“Bad Cat Jones.” After the war, Cat leads the surviving former slaves on a dangerous trek to the Shining Mountains, fighting against numerous adversities including hostile encounters with white settlers, Mexicans, Indians, and wild animals.This powerful narrative not only recounts the historical struggles and triumphs of its characters but also highlights themes of freedom, determination, and resilience. Danny Ray Arnold's vivid storytelling brings to life the epic and dangerous journey of those who dared to dream of a new beginning in the untamed frontier.Attendees at both events are invited to visit The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B, at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, and Hall 5.1, C35, at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair. This is an exceptional opportunity to explore Arnold's work and engage with the author's compelling vision of historical adventure.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

