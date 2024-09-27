Aeroponic Cannabis Brand Aeriz Wins Best Sativa Flower And Best Wax In The New Times Best Of Phoenix Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aeriz's has secured numerous awards for their flower, being recognized at events like the Errl Cup, 710 Awards, and the Cannabis Cup.

A testament to Aeriz's commitment to excellence, the brand is recognized in Arizona for their Sativa Flower and Wax.

- Ryan Thomas, Marketing Director at AerizPHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationally recognized aeroponic cannabis cultivator, Aeriz , is thrilled to announce that the company won two of the spots in the“Best of Cannabis” section in the latest New Times Best of Phoenix edition. The two awards include“Best Sativa Flower” and“Best Wax.”Aeriz won in the Best Sativa Flower category with their Jenny Kush, which New Times describes as the“Mary Poppins of weed strains, practically perfect in every way.” This strain in particular has previously been awarded at the Cannabis Cup, 710 Awards, and the Errl Cup.The“Best Wax” win recognizes the company's Lucid Blue Live Resin Sugar. This selection is applauded and described as a“fantastic form of the stickiest of ickies.”“We are so honored for all of the love our amazing customers in the Valley have shown us with these awards. Thank you to our staff and cannabis community for showing so much support, and of course, to Phoenix New Times for allowing us the space to be recognized,” said Ryan Thomas, marketing director at Aeriz.The latest awards follow a big year of wins for the company, which took home 20 awards between the Spring 2024 Errl Cup and Arizona Growers Cup in April. Collectively, Aeriz took home 12 first-place wins.For more information about Aeriz, visit###About Aeriz:Founded in 2015, Aeriz, is a multi-state cannabis operator based in Chicago, Illinois. As the largest cannabis grow in Illinois and the largest aeroponic cultivation in the world, the company utilizes reusable clay beads instead of soil, and recycles nutrients and water through a closed-loop system. Beyond flagship brand Aeriz, the company has a large brand portfolio, including UpNorth, Fig Farms, Daze Off, and 93 Boyz, with retail partners in Illinois, Arizona and California. Known for their sustainable aeroponic cultivation process, Aeriz is committed to providing quality cannabis for patients and recreational consumers from seed to sale. To learn more, visit aeriz.

Kaylee Erickson

Proven Media

+1 602-628-6342

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.