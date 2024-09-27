Seanxt Americas To Showcase Revolutionary Underwater Scooter At Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A person loads the SeaNXT Elite underwater scooter onto the back of a Saxdor boat in a scenic tropical location.

Two divers use SeaNXT Elite underwater scooters to glide effortlessly through clear ocean waters.

A swimmer using the SeaNXT Elite underwater scooter demonstrates its low buoyancy feature in clear waters.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SeaNXT Americas is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Fort Lauderdale Boat Show from October 30 to November 3, 2024. The latest innovation, the SeaNXT Elite, will be showcased at Booth 156. Exclusively distributed by BLU3 (a subsidiary of Brownie's Marine Group) across North America, South America, and the Caribbean, this lightweight, carbon fiber underwater scooter is set to revolutionize the boating industry with advanced features and high portability.

The SeaNXT Elite is a game-changer for yacht and center console boat owners. Weighing only 50 lbs, this underwater scooter is easy to handle, transport, and store on board. Its dual motors provide powerful propulsion, allowing users to glide effortlessly through the water. The scooter's low buoyancy at +6.6 lbs makes it easier to dive down and explore, offering a smooth and efficient underwater experience.

Manufactured in France, the SeaNXT Elite is built with high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology. Its carbon fiber construction ensures durability and resistance to corrosion for a long lifespan. The SeaNXT Elite comes standard with a variable charger for both slow and fast charging, as well as a fireproof transport box.

“We are excited to showcase the SeaNXT Elite at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show,” said Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3.“This innovative underwater scooter offers a unique and thrilling experience for boaters, and we can't wait for them to try it out. The SeaNXT Elite is expected to be a game-changer in the boating industry.”

SeaNXT Americas, located at 4061 SW 47th Ave, Davie, FL 33314, also serves as the service center for SeaNXT products in the region. Attendees at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show are invited to visit Booth 156 to learn more about the SeaNXT Elite and experience its capabilities firsthand.

For more information about SeaNXT Americas and its products, visit .

