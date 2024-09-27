Delusion Of Diplomacy: Unmasking Pashinyan's Hypocrisy At UN

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The United Nations, often criticised for its inefficacy, remains
a vital platform for shaping global Politics through the speeches
of world leaders. While discussions of reform surround the
organisation, the statements made during the General Assembly still
play a crucial role in reflecting national interests and global
issues. It is from this podium that leaders attempt to balance
domestic priorities with international responsibilities. Recently,
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took the stage, offering
his perspective on Armenia's position, but beneath his diplomatic
rhetoric lies a deeper, more troubling agenda.
The Illusion of Peace: Hypocrisy in Action
Pashinyan attempts to frame himself as a sincere advocate for
peace, claiming that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on 80% of a
proposed peace treaty. However, he conspicuously avoids mentioning
the remaining 20%. What lies in this unresolved portion? The
glaring omission may point to Armenia's reluctance to remove the
preamble from its constitution that claims Garabagh. This is a
classic case of "shadow politics," where Pashinyan avoids
transparency about critical issues that could derail his peace
narrative. If he is indeed committed to peace, why not discuss the
full details? This undermines his credibility and raises suspicion
about his real intentions.
The“Crossroads of Peace” Fiction: Sabotaging the
Zangazur Corridor
In addition, funny enough, Pashinyan proposed world leaders at
the UN General Assembly "Crossroads of Peace" project. This
mentioned project during his speech, is nothing more than a fantasy
meant to distract from real obligations. In reality, Azerbaijan has
already taken the Zangazur Corridor-a key provision of the 2020
Tripartite Declaration-off the negotiation table to advance peace.
Yet Pashinyan's introduction of the "Crossroads of Peace" is an
attempt to revoke past commitments and derail the ongoing peace
process. There, I may say he is seeking to gain Iran's attention
and support in this so-called project. His willingness to push
imaginary projects instead of fulfilling real obligations
demonstrates his lack of sincerity in pursuing genuine peace.
While Pashinyan speaks of peace at the UN, Armenia's lobbying
efforts paint a much darker picture. Armenian-controlled circles,
media, and human rights organisations engage in relentless
disinformation campaigns against Azerbaijan. The Armenian
diaspora's influence in legislative bodies, particularly in the
United States, leads to resolutions and events aimed at demonising
Azerbaijan and sabotaging any attempt at peace. These coordinated
efforts show that Armenia's real agenda is to undermine Azerbaijan
on the global stage while pretending to seek diplomatic solutions.
Pashinyan's silence on these efforts further demonstrates his
insincerity.
Pashinyan's speech can be seen as an attempt to consolidate his
international support by portraying himself as a peace-loving
leader. Within Armenia, he has cultivated an image of the“father
of the nation” and even resorted to theatrics, such as threatening
to take his own life. For nearly three decades, Armenia ignored
multiple UN Security Council resolutions that called for its
withdrawal from Azerbaijani lands. Despite this history, Pashinyan
now stands before the world, offering philosophical musings on the
future of the UN while conveniently ignoring his government's
history of defiance against the organisation. His role in
maintaining the occupation of Azerbaijani territories cannot be
forgotten, no matter how smartly he presents himself from the UN
podium.
Armenia's leadership has remained inactive over the past 34
years, with Pashinyan attempting to consolidate his power by
crafting a misleading narrative at the UN. Despite projecting
himself as a peace-loving statesman, Pashinyan's actions show
otherwise. His portrayal as an "innocent" leader, willing to
sacrifice everything for his people, is part of a well-coordinated
propaganda strategy. By playing the victim and promoting ideas like
"he will take his own life" for the sake of his country, Pashinyan
manipulates international perceptions. For Azerbaijan and the
international community, it is clear that Pashinyan's vision of
peace is nothing more than an illusion crafted for international
consumption. So Mr. Pashinyan we offer you to see the picture from
a more real, peaceful frame!
