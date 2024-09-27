China Implements Monetary Stimulus Measures To Boost Its Economy

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Antonio Ernesto Di Giacomo - Senior Market Analyst at XS.

In an effort to revitalize its weakened economy, the People's of China recently announced a series of monetary measures. Among the most notable is a 20-basis-point reduction in the seven-day reverse repo rate, bringing it down to 1.5%. This action is part of a broader economic stimulus package to foster growth and combat deflationary pressures threatening the country's economic stability.

Another significant measure is the 50-basis-point cut in the required reserve ratio (RRR). This reduction frees up approximately 1 trillion yuan, which can be used for new loans. By reducing the amount of money banks must hold in reserve, credit is expected to flow more easily into the real economy, supporting both businesses and consumers. With these actions, authorities aim to strengthen monetary policy and provide the necessary stimulus to counter the weak economic recovery the country has experienced in recent months.

Despite these measures, some analysts believe they will not be sufficient to change the course of the Chinese economy in the short term. While monetary stimulus may temporarily alleviate some deflationary pressures, the reality is that domestic demand remains weak. Economic growth expectations have been lowered by several financial institutions, reflecting the persistent uncertainty in the global economic environment and the limitations of monetary policy in driving sustained growth.

Moreover, experts emphasize the need for greater fiscal support to complement current monetary policies. They argue that the government should implement additional measures to encourage investment and consumption, such as tax cuts, subsidies, or infrastructure programs. A more aggressive fiscal stimulus could be crucial to reviving demand and supporting long-term growth, especially when the private sector shows signs of caution amid economic uncertainty.

In conclusion, although the measures taken by the People's Bank of China represent a significant effort to support the economy, they appear to be only part of the solution. The country's structural challenges require a comprehensive approach combining more robust monetary and fiscal stimuli. Otherwise, the economic recovery could remain slow and fragile, limiting medium-and long-term growth prospects.

