Martyrs And Casualties Reported Amid Ongoing Shelling By Occupation Forces In Gaza Strip
9/27/2024 2:30:07 PM
Gaza Strip/ PNN
Three citizens were martyred, and others were injured this morning due to the ongoing bombardment by the Occupation forces in several areas of
Gaza Strip. Medical sources reported the martyrdom of a young man and injuries to others from shelling on tents for displaced individuals inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
Additionally, two more were martyred, and others were injured when the occupation forces shelled a house in the al-Jarn area of Jabalia. Several citizens also sustained various injuries from attacks on a group of people in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis. The artillery bombardment continues east of the Zaytoun neighborhood in southeast Gaza City, targeting homes and lands in the al-Amour area, southeast of Khan Younis. This marks the 357th day of aggression on Gaza, resulting in an estimated 41,534 martyred and 96,092 injured, mostly women and children, with thousands still missing under the rubble and rescue teams unable to reach them.
