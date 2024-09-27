Investornewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Terms Fiscal 2024 A 'Year Of Successful Transformative Growth'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Uranium (NYSE American: UEC) , the fastest growing supplier of the for the green energy transition to a low carbon future, announced Friday morning that it had filed its fiscal 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended July 31, 2024. Key highlights for the fiscal year included the successful restart of uranium production at Christensen Ranch in-situ recovery (“ISR”) and Irigaray Central Processing (“CPP”) in Wyoming; advancement of the Roughrider Project in Canada; strong progress on the South Texas hub-and-spoke ISR project; and the company's accretive acquisition of Rio Tinto's Sweetwater Plant and a portfolio of uranium mining projects in Wyoming. In addition, the announcement noted that the company remains 100% unhedged and had approximately $331.5 million in cash, equity holdings and inventory at market prices with no debt as of July 31, 2024.

“Fiscal 2024 proved to be a year of successful transformative growth for UEC with the restart of production at our Christensen Ranch ISR operations in

Wyoming. At the same time, we continued to advance our Roughrider and Burke Hollow projects with resource expansions and development programs respectively,” commented Amir Adnani, CEO and President of Uranium Energy.

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The company has two production-ready ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. These platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit .

