Fifth Third Named A 2024 Leading Disability Employer By The National Organization On Disability

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, September 27, 2024 /3BL/ - Fifth Third's inclusive employment practices have been recognized by the National Organization on Disability (NOD), which has named the company a 2024 Leading Disability Employer in advance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October.

The award recognizes Fifth Third's disability inclusion efforts in areas including workforce strategy, talent outcome metrics and sourcing, climate & culture, people practices, and workplace tools & accessibility.

“At Fifth Third, we aspire to create an intentionally inclusive, diverse and thriving community,” said Chief Inclusion Officer Stephanie A. Smith.“We strive to provide an environment in which each employee feels valued, respected and understood, and we pride ourselves in bringing our authentic selves and our best thinking into the workplace.”

Fifth Third's inclusive employment practices include a robust network of nine Business Resource Groups that empower employees to advance inclusion efforts and to access development opportunities, support business solutions and become involved in the community.

“Creating a culture of belonging and connection where employees feel cared for and valued is critical to our success and ingrained in our core values,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Nancy Pinckney.“We believe that inclusion creates the opportunity for all to thrive.”

Fifth Third is also a founding partner of Project SEARCH, a one-year program that helps high school students with disabilities transition into the workforce. Since the program's inception in 2005, Fifth Third has trained more than 400 students, including 34 current employees, as one of 700 Project SEARCH locations worldwide.

Fifth Third was also the first bank to design a checking account for the Achieving a Better Life Experience program, or ABLE. These accounts allow individuals with disabilities to save and invest assets for disability-related expenses.

NOD's Leading Disability Employer award recognizes exceptional disability inclusion practices and policies. The organization's methodology includes the NOD Employment TrackerTM, a comprehensive assessment tool that evaluates key business practices related to hiring, retention, and advancement of people with disabilities.

In July, Fifth Third also received a fourth consecutive top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index®, the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs. Fifth Third was also named among the index's Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

