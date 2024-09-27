Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Infant Bed To Promote Easy Breathing (TLS-4011)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create a safe way to elevate and support a baby's upper body while sleeping to help relieve congestion and promote an open airway," said an inventor, from Ocala, Fla., "so I invented the K D Y BED. My design would eliminate the need to use pillows or other elevators in the crib."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an infant bed. In doing so, it would help the baby breathe (and sleep) easier when congested. As a result, it increases support, comfort and safety for babies. It also provides added peace of mind for parents. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-4011, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED