Maldives Calling! Escape to the tropics with Kandima Maldives & Spinneys UAE!

With summer fading away, Kandima Maldives has teamed up with Spinneys UAE, the leading premium fresh food retailer to bring the epic treat: an extraordinary 3-night, 4-day holiday giveaway for two! Time to break free from the daily grind and dive into pure paradise!



This anything but ordinary escape includes a stay for two at Kandima Maldives, the game-changing, active lifestyle (desti)nation. With up to 10 dining options and activities that will spoil you for choice, the lucky winner will be living the dream in one of the world’s most breath taking spots. Whether you’re admiring the breath taking while beaches at the 3km long tropical island or exploring the stunning reefs for a bucket list experience! Kandima guarantees an unforgettable adventure that’s #AnythingButOrdinary.



Simply click onto Spinneys UAE’s Instagram @spinneysuae, where the contest is live until September 30th, 2024. To enter into a valid draw, simply follow @Kandima_Maldives and Spinneys UAE on Instagram, then tag the lucky travel buddy you'd bring along for this dreamy escape!



Don’t miss your ultimate chance at winning this tropical holiday of a lifetime with Kandima Maldives & Spinneys UAE!





