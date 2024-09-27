WAP Express Wings & Pizza Launches Ghost Kitchen And Food Trucks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inside WAP Express bar area

WAP Express wings & pizza logo

Enjoy delicious wings and pizza at home

Bringing Miami's Best Wings & Pizza to Your Door and Events

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WAP Express Wings & Pizza is thrilled to announce the official launch of its ghost kitchen at 4259 W Flagler St, now available for delivery and curbside pickup across in Coral Gables serving. Known for its bold, flavorful wings and handcrafted pizzas, WAP Express Wings & Pizza is elevating the fast-casual dining scene by focusing on high-quality, convenient meals delivered directly to your doorstep.

In addition to the ghost kitchen, WAP Express Wings & Pizza is introducing its fleet of food trucks, reserved exclusively for catering events, festivals, and private parties. Whether it's a corporate event, birthday party, or tailgate, WAP Express food trucks are ready to bring the flavor to any occasion.

Founder Tyson E. Sam says the dual launch represents a major milestone for the brand.“Our ghost kitchen allows us to meet the everyday dining needs of Miami residents, while our food trucks bring WAP Express to life at events and celebrations,” said Sam.“We're combining convenience with fun, making sure that no matter where you are, WAP Express is there with the best wings and pizza in town.”

Key Highlights:

- Ghost Kitchen: Available now for delivery and curbside pickup from 4259 W Flagler St, offering wings and pizza made fresh to order.

- Food Trucks: Reserved for private events, corporate gatherings, festivals, and sports-watching parties. WAP Express is also partnering with party planners to create unforgettable football and sports-themed events.

- Football Season Catering: With football season in full swing, WAP Express is your go-to for game-day feasts. Whether it's a house party, tailgate, or sports bar event, our wings and pizzas will keep the energy up and the party going. Let's get the party started-book our food trucks or order for delivery to make your football celebration a hit!

-Exclusive Tastings: Select winners from our social media followers will receive invitations to exclusive tastings of new wing flavors and pizzas before they hit the menu. Be sure to follow us on Instagram and tag @WAP_Express in your food orders for a chance to win!



Note: WAP Express Wings & Pizza is not affiliated with nor associated with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion or their hit single WAP.



To celebrate the launch, WAP Express Wings & Pizza is offering special promotions across delivery platforms and exclusive event packages for those booking the food trucks.

For orders, event bookings, or more information, visit [TheWAPExpress]( ) or follow us on Instagram @WAP_Express.

Tyson E. Sam

WAP Express LLC

+1 877-927-3977

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Wings and Pizza Express.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.