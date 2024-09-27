Comedy Web Series Pillow Talk Premieres New Episode Test Drive Following BBC Upload Debut, Now Streaming On Youtube

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After premiering on BBC Upload - BBC Sussex/Surrey, Test Drive, the latest episode of the comedy web series Pillow Talk, is now streaming on YouTube.Praised by BBC presenter Leo Ulph as "very, very well observed," Test Drive explores the frustrations of modern dating, where people are often treated like "test drives" in an endless search for something better.Created by UK-based Lithuanian filmmaker Vaiga Perkauskaite, Pillow Talk delves into the candid and relatable conversations couples have before bed. Test Drive, starring Amber Wadey and Bobby de Courcy-Hughes, invites viewers to reflect on the relatable struggles of dating in a big city.“In a big city, dating can feel transactional. You might sometimes end up feeling like just another option in someone's endless search for something 'better,'” says Vaiga Perkauskaite.Test Drive is now streaming on YouTube:

