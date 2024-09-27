Celebrating 20 Years: Wholesalebackup Unveils New Innovations For Msps & Resellers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating 2 Decades - Exciting New Features from WholesaleBackup

Unveiling Advanced Backup Features and Enhanced Storage Solutions for a New Era

- WholesaleBackupISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WholesaleBackup, a pioneer in providing robust cloud backup solutions, proudly announces its 20th anniversary. Over two decades, WholesaleBackup has consistently delivered cutting-edge tailored for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), IT resellers, and backup providers, enhancing data security and recovery solutions across various industries.As we celebrate this significant milestone, WholesaleBackup is excited to unveil new features designed to further empower our partners and clients. These enhancements include streamlined disk image backups up to 2 TB without local copies, support for Synology C2 and IDrive E2 cloud storage options, and a sophisticated Remote Data Restore feature accessible via the Backup Ops Web Console ."Our commitment to innovation and customer success has been unwavering from the start," said David Remer, Managing Partner of WholesaleBackup. "As we mark 20 years, we're not just reflecting on our past achievements but also looking forward to providing even more powerful tools that meet the evolving needs of our clients."Enhanced Disk Image Backup Capabilities WholesaleBackup now supports disk image backups of up to 2 TB directly to the cloud without the need for storing local copies. This capability saves significant local storage space and streamlines the backup process, making it faster and more efficient.Expanded Cloud Storage Integration We've added Synology C2 and IDrive E2 to our supported cloud storage options. Synology C2 offers robust security features and ease of use, while IDrive E2 provides scalability and cost-effectiveness, making it easy for businesses to manage their backup costs effectively.Remote Data Restore via Backup Ops Web Console The new Remote Data Restore feature enhances the flexibility and responsiveness of data recovery processes, ensuring rapid recovery and minimal downtime for businesses.These new features build on our legacy of providing highly customizable and secure backup solutions that are both easy to manage and deploy. With a focus on reliability and user-centric design, WholesaleBackup continues to set the standard for the industry.For more information about WholesaleBackup's services and to begin your free trial today, visit wholesalebackup.

