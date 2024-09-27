Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Emergency Situations Contains Fire In Paint Shop In Baku
A fire has broken out on Suleyman Ahmadov Street in the Khatai
district of Baku, Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations has contained the fire at a
paint production facility, preventing it from spreading to nearby
areas.
Several vehicles in the facility's yard were burned during the
fire. It has been reported that the fire covered approximately 5-6
sot of the "Yurd F" LLC paint workshop.
It was noted that specialists are collecting air samples using
special devices to assess the level of air pollution caused by the
black smoke emitted into the atmosphere.
Six emergency medical teams have been dispatched to the scene.
Additionally, forces from the Ministry's State Fire Protection
Service, Special Risk Rescue Service, and Baku Regional Center have
been mobilized to the area.
Due to the fire, traffic restrictions have been imposed on
vehicles traveling from 8 November Avenue towards the mentioned
street. Police officers have also been deployed to the scene to
ensure security and implement safety measures.
