'Najm Al-Qalb' Star To Herald Colder Temperature In Qatar Coming Days

12/19/2024 2:00:20 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula online

Doha, Qatar: The cold weather in the country is expected to intensify in the coming days, with more clouds expected to form, and foggy weather at dawn.

This is according to the latest climate update from the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

It further stated that this weather condition is brought forth by the rising of the 'Najm Al-Qalb' star (also known as 'Antares, the Heart of the Scorpion Star) tomorrow, December 20, 2024.

It is considered as one of the Yemeni stars, and the second star of the winter season 'Murbaniyah'.

The longest night and the shortest day of the year will also occur on Saturday, December 21, after which the length of daytime gradually increases compared to the night.

The Department also announced the weather forecast for this weekend , including a warning of strong winds and high seas.

The Peninsula

