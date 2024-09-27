Finance Minister: 17.5 Billion Manats Spent On Restoration In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

To date, about 17.5 billion manats have been spent on restoration and reconstruction in the liberated territories.

Finance Samir Sharifov made this statement to journalists, Azernews reports.

He mentioned that by the end of this year, the goal is to increase this figure to 19 billion manats.

"It will depend on the work of executive organizations. In principle, things are progressing. Funds are allocated from the state budget. The Great Return is one of the key spending priorities of our country. Actions are being taken in this direction," he said.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Ali Asadov, during his speech at the Cabinet of Ministers while discussing the drafts of the state budget and summary budget for 2025, as well as the indicators for the next three years, stated that starting from 2020 and including 2024, 17.5 billion manats will be allocated from the state budget for restoration and construction in lands freed from occupation.

He noted that in 2025, it is planned to allocate 4 billion manats.

According to a report published by the Ministry of Finance, in 2025, 4 billion manats, or 10.1% of the state budget expenses in Azerbaijan, will be allocated for the reconstruction and restoration of territories liberated from occupation. This represents a decrease of 17.6% compared to the approved forecast for 2024.