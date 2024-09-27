Finance Minister: 17.5 Billion Manats Spent On Restoration In Liberated Territories
Date
9/27/2024 8:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
To date, about 17.5 billion manats have been spent on
restoration and reconstruction in the liberated territories.
Finance Minister Samir Sharifov made this statement to
journalists, Azernews reports.
He mentioned that by the end of this year, the goal is to
increase this figure to 19 billion manats.
"It will depend on the work of executive organizations. In
principle, things are progressing. Funds are allocated from the
state budget. The Great Return is one of the key spending
priorities of our country. Actions are being taken in this
direction," he said.
It should be noted that Prime Minister Ali Asadov, during his
speech at the Cabinet of Ministers while discussing the drafts of
the state budget and summary budget for 2025, as well as the
indicators for the next three years, stated that starting from 2020
and including 2024, 17.5 billion manats will be allocated from the
state budget for restoration and construction in lands freed from
occupation.
He noted that in 2025, it is planned to allocate 4 billion
manats.
According to a report published by the Ministry of Finance, in
2025, 4 billion manats, or 10.1% of the state budget expenses in
Azerbaijan, will be allocated for the reconstruction and
restoration of territories liberated from occupation. This
represents a decrease of 17.6% compared to the approved forecast
for 2024.
