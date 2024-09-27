Kevin Clark Named President Of Del-Air Residential New Construction Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric , Florida's foremost indoor comfort provider, announced today that veteran executive Kevin

E. Clark will serve as the president of Del-Air's residential new construction division. Clark originally joined the Del-Air leadership team in July as the executive vice president of the division.

"Del-Air is proud to name Kevin as president of our residential new construction division. Kevin has made a name for himself as an excellent leader in the construction industry, and we know that he can deliver excellent results as Del-Air continues expanding its family of homebuilder clients," said Rick Rogers, CEO of Del-Air. "Providing excellent service to our partners is one of our main goals as we continue expanding, and Kevin is the perfect person to lead those efforts."

An established name in the construction industry, Clark has led several national homebuilders including MI Homes, Richmond American Homes, Beazer Homes, Ashton Woods Homes, Ryland Homes and Buffington Homes.

"Joining the Del-Air family is truly a great opportunity, and I am extremely honored to be leading such a dedicated group of individuals," Clark said. "From builders to homeowners, Del-Air has been highly respected and supported for over 40 years. I look forward to being a part of that history and being an asset to the Del-Air legacy. Through the use of innovative technology and increased service efficiency, there is a great opportunity to continue building on the great foundation Del-Air has created over the past four decades."

Established in 1983, Del-Air rose to prominence by working with many homebuilders throughout Florida to install their air conditioning systems. Having built a reputation as a home-grown Florida success story, Del-Air continues to work with homebuilders across the state, with their mission to provide every Florida family with the American dream of a cool and comfortable home. Del-Air is majority owned by Astara Capital Partners.

For more information, visit

or call (888) 831-2665.

About Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric

Since 1983, Del-Air has served Florida residents, businesses and homebuilders with quality air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical products and services. Del-Air's warranty programs and flagship Precise Comfort Plan includes regular professional maintenance for all household plumbing, air conditioning and electrical systems where applicable. Visit

or call 888-831-2665 to contact Del-Air.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED