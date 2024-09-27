Argentina Construction Industry Report 2024: Output To Register A Sharp Decline Of 18.2% This Year Before A Projected AAGR Of 4.6% During 2026-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q3 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction in Argentina is expected to register a sharp decline of 18.2% in real terms in 2024, owing to declining building permits and project budget cuts, coupled with high inflation and construction material costs.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Census of Argentina (INDEC), the total area authorized for building permits by 176 municipalities fell by 15.8% year on year (YoY) in the first four months of 2024, preceded by an annual decline of 15.2% in 2023.

President Javier Milei's austerity drive has abetted the devaluation of Argentina's peso - 50% against the US dollar as of December 2023 - and public spending cuts on several infrastructure and education projects similarly contribute to waning output. In April 2024, universities nation-wide declared a financial emergency, objecting to the decision to keep the funding for the educational sector in 2024 unchanged from the previous year, despite a nearly 290% inflation rate in March 2024.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, however, the construction industry is expected to recover and register an average annual growth rate of 4.6% from 2026 to 2028, supported by investments in renewable energy, oil and gas production, and lithium manufacturing. Genneia - a local renewable energy developer - is planning to develop two solar projects in Mendoza by the end of 2025, with an investment of ARS347.3 billion ($250 million).

Additionally, the "Energy Transition Plan" launched in July 2023, which includes increasing the renewable energy share from 37% (2023) to 57% (2030) will also support growth in the forecasted period; this is planned to be achieved by developing 5,000km of new transmission lines across the country by the end of 2030.

Furthermore, in another development, Eramine Sudamerica - an Argentine subsidiary of the French mining company, Eramet, and Chinese stainless steel and nickel producer, Tsingshan - announced plans to invest ARS1.1 trillion ($800 million) for building a second lithium production plant in Salta in July 2024.

