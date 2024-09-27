2Nd Test: Bangladeshi Fan Robi Fainted, Nothing As Of Assault, Says UP Police Official
9/27/2024 6:00:09 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Sep 27 (IANS) Tiger Robi, a Bangladeshi supporter who was allegedly beaten and heckled in the second Test match between India and Bangladesh, is said to be fine and was taken to hospital for a checkup, confirmed UP Police.
Robi, a fan from Dhaka, was allegedly beaten and heckled by spectators at Green Park Stadium and was taken to the Regency Hospital by the police.
According to a statement by a Police official at the stadium, Robi had been feeling unwell before arriving and fainted due to the heat in the unauthorised C-upper stand, which had been closed by the Uttar Pradesh cricket Association (UPCA) over structural concerns. "He is fine now, and we took him to Regency Hospital for a check-up. There was no assault, just a case of heat exhaustion," the police official said.
The incident occurred during the first session of the match when Robi was seen waving a Bangladeshi flag from the unauthorised stand. This reportedly sparked a confrontation with some Indian spectators. Tensions escalated, and security personnel intervened to diffuse the situation. However, Robi later alleged that during the lunch break, a group of local fans physically assaulted him.
