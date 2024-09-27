Kuwait Crown Prince Expresses Appreciation For Qatar's Role In Advancing GCC Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) of the State of Kuwait Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad expressed his deep appreciation for the State of Qatar for its sincere efforts during its current presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which contribute to strengthening the progress of GCC states both bilaterally and multilaterally.

This came in the Crown Prince's speech before the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He noted that the GCC has always been, and will remain, a voice of wisdom and moderation and a beacon of constructive dialogue in a region rife with challenges and rapid transformations.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait stated that the Israeli practices against the Palestinian people were unacceptable and affirmed that peace in the Middle East will not be achieved unless a Palestinian state is established with East Jerusalem as its capital. He pointed out that the world is witnessing the collective punishment, targeting of unarmed civilians, and the deliberate targeting of international organizations, infrastructure, and vital services by the occupying power in Gaza and the West Bank.

On Lebanon, the Crown Prince of Kuwait strongly condemned the airstrikes and military operations launched by Israel, which have claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians. He added that the Israeli occupation is attempting to drag Lebanon into the ongoing regional conflict, ignoring international will and relevant Security Council resolutions. He also called for the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701.

